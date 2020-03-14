Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Wish For Aamir Khan Is The Most Hilarious Thing On Internet Today!

    For Quick Alerts
      One of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Aamir Khan turns 55 today and his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan wished him in the most hilarious way. Bebo took to her Instagram page to post a sneaky selfie with the star who was fast asleep on their chartered flight.

      amir

      Referring to Mr Perfectionist's pillow which he often carries whenever he travels, Kareena wrote, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"

      Well, we wonder how Aamir would react when he sees this picture in which Bebo was up to some mischief.

      Before this, pictures of Aamir and Kareena greeting each other at the Mumbai airport went viral on the internet. The actors are currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in the outskirts of Punjab. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the team will continue to shoot but according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Aamir will be taking adequate measure to sanitise the set.

      Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir-Kareena's third film together. Before this, they had shared screen space in Reema Kagti's Talaash and Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

      Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump. Besides Kareena, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The Aamir Khan-starrer is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

      Aamir's Ishq co-star Juhi Chawla also wished him on his birthday today and tweeted, "Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...????... A 100 trees Deciduous tree for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! ⭐⭐⭐."

      Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Aamir in Inder Kumar's Dil, shared a throwback picture with him and wrote, "Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one."

      Ajay Devgn's birthday post for Aamir Khan read, "Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today 😊 @aamir_khan."

      Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: How The Superstar Won Every 'Baazi' In Films With His Dedication!

      Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor Share Safety Tips With Fans

