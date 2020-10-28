Kareena Kapoor Khan Busts Pregnancy Myths: I Must Eat For Myself As Opposed To Eating For Two

If you're a mom-to-be, this article will surely come as a big help to you, as actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's pregnant with her second child busted some myths around pregnancy. While speaking to a media portal, Kareena shared her pregnancy diet and revealed how her second pregnancy is quite different from the first one.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Kareena shared that when she was expecting her first child, Taimur, she believed the myth that an expecting mother should eat for two, and she ended up gaining about 25 kilos during her pregnancy.

"But, the most important thing that I learnt was that regardless of how you alter your diet, you should stick to the basics- the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables. Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two," added the Good Newwz actress.

When asked if Kareena is following any fitness regime during her pregnancy, she said that she makes sure to follow her fitness regimen on a regular basis. She further added that her fitness regimen and nutrition are the two constants in her life.

Speaking of what she includes in her diet, Kareena said, "I ensure that I get adequate nutrition from dairy. Ghee is referred to as an ancient super-food, and I swear by it. I add a teaspoon of it in my meals and have a bowl of curd at least once in a day. These are high sources of protein and Vitamin B12, and make the gut stronger, facilitating repair. I also include green leafy vegetables and stay hydrated at all times."

Kareena also revealed her cheat meal and said, "Pasta and caramel custard. I would not call them cheat meals. I prefer calling them indulgences."

Are Kareena's tips helpful to you? Tell us in the comments section below.

