Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Can’t Work On A Loop, Does Films Only When She Can Give Her 100 Percent

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most glamorous and celebrated stars in the Hindi film industry. She ruled the big screen with constant appearances in films a little over a decade ago, but has become a bit sporadic with work off-late. The actress is sure of her choices on the professional front, and says that she does not need to work constantly to feel like a star.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena said, "As a person, I am very comfortable in my space. I have always been content with the choices I made in my career as well as my personal life. I don't need to work constantly to feel like a star. I am happy not to promote a film and just chill out and be with my son or watch a nice show or read a good book. I can't work on a loop. I would like to do a film when I can give my 100%,"

As an actress, Kareena has witnessed remarkable evolution, exploring different kinds of roles and films over the years. She says that she always chooses to work in films that her fans would like to see her in.

"Like I did Good Newwz (2019) because it told a story of a woman who wants to have a child in a particular situation, or Angrezi Medium where I play a cop. It's not a big role, but it's still a part of a relevant film and an attempt to play a character that I've not done before. I believe, as an actor, it has a lot to do with reinvention of the mind other than the physicality," she said.

Kareena will next be seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She has a cameo appearance in the film, which has been directed by Homi Adajania. Angrezi Medium releases on March 20.

