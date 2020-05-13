Kareena Kapoor Khan: I Always Want To Act In Entertaining Films; Not Interested In Doing Docu-Dramas

Here's How Kareena Makes Her Career Choices

Kareena told the tabloid that she now, makes her career choices keeping her son Taimur in mind.

A Film's Box Office Potential Is A Deciding Factor For Kareena

The Veere Di Wedding actress was quoted as saying by the daily, "Box office potential decides a lot for me. I always want to act in entertaining films. The story can be emotionally-charged or message-driven or purpose-oriented but it has to be entertaining. I want the audience to get hooked on it from the first frame."

Bebo Is Not Interested In Doing These Kind Of Films

"I'm not interested in doing docu-dramas. If I was, I would have done it by now. I always try to balance entertainment with all the other elements that go into films today. It's very important for me," Kareena was quoted as saying.

What's Next For Kareena?

The actress received rave reviews for her performance in her last release, Good Newzz. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks' cult film Forrest Gump. Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar's period drama Takht. She was on the verge of flagging off the film's shoot, when the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic set in the country.