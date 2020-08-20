Kareena Kapoor Khan Loses Her Patience Over This Habit Of Taimur, Saif Ali Khan Gets Frazzled Too

As Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid while speaking to a magazine, she revealed that one habit of Taimur Ali Khan that makes her impatient. Wondering what could it be? Well, just like other kids, Taimur also annoys her mommy when it comes to eating habits.

Kareena told Filmfare, "He's three-and-a-half years old now. He's kind of understanding his likes and dislikes. He says things like, 'I don't want to eat this. I don't want to eat that.' I end up losing my patience. I tell him, 'You have to eat your paratha. There's no option now'. It's a bit of a task. But in the end, we battle it out together."

When Kareena was asked how Saif reacts to Taimur's eating habits, she said that he gets frazzled too, and says, "I cannot take this dinner time stress". Kareena further added that Taimur keeps the food in his mouth for 25 minutes, and that's why Saif prefers to be in the other room, because there's this whole mother-son tension going on at the dinner table. However, Kareena also admitted that as a parent, Saif has become more relaxed now.

"He's been there. He knows what it's like. He's an amazing father to all his three children. He loves them deeply. That's the best part about him. Like he'll look at Taimur and say, 'Taimur's eyes are also like Sara's'. In fact, all three of them (including Ibrahim) have Pataudi eyes. That's beautiful. Somewhere they have this connection, which is amazing. When you see Sara's childhood pictures, she looks so much like Tim," shared the Veere Di Wedding actress.

With respect to work, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz, and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. In Laal Singh Chaddha, she will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan, whereas, in Takht, she will share screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.