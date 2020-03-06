    For Quick Alerts
      Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Her Instagram Debut As A Rebel In Black

      Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to stay away from social media platform until now, but the actress has made her Instagram debut in prep for the upcoming International Women's day. Kareena Kapoor made her debut on the photo-sharing app on Friday, March 6, 2020, with her first personal post.

      Kareena has a huge fan following on social media, thanks to the support of her fan clubs and an account run by the manager over the past years. The actress is said to personalize the same profile, here on out. Instagram has already verified the account, @kareenakapoorkhan, and all old posts have been archived. Except one uploaded a day ago which reads coming soon.

      Coming soon...

      The profile picture of the account is Bebo's childhood picture, and the bio only reads, "Kareena Kapoor Khan 💁🏻‍♀️ " with a girl and a female sign emoji. Soon she posted the picture featuring herself in black and gold. The caption read, "The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram"

      The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram

      Bollywood Hungama, reported when asked the actress about the change of heart, she revealed, she believes in the notion of never say never. She also revealed the reason behind staying away from social media was because 'she didn't want to get addicted to likes on pictures and to sharing details from her life on Instagram. But, she realised she has to change with time.'

      Fans are eagerly waiting for the debut post. The account has already reached 450k followers while the actress currently isn't following anyone. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Angrezi Medium releasing on March 13, 2020, followed by Takht scheduled to release in December 2021.

