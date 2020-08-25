kareena-kapoor-khan-on-falling-in-love-again-with-saif-ali-khan-after-breaking-up-with-shahid-kapoor

Unlike most of the celebrities of B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few actresses of B-town who has been very vocal about her personal and professional life. The actress hardly keeps any news related to her under the blanket. If you've followed Kareena's journey in Bollywood from the beginning, you must recall how easily Kareena admitted being in a relationship with Shahid Kapoor. The duo was together for a long time, and then suddenly things changed and they decided to part ways. Interestingly, Kareena and Shahid were shooting for Jab We Met, when they broke up. However, despite their break up, the duo finished their shoots with sheer dedication and rest is history- Jab We Met is one of the most loved films of both Kareena and Shahid.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Filmfare magazine, Kareena spoke about her 20-year journey in B-town, and revealed how her new phase in the industry started when she did Jab We Met and fell in love again with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena said, "The 'Phase 2' began at the time when Jab We Met released and I met Saif. I fell in love at the same time when I got super success. It was a catch-22 situation. I could have focussed on my career. My friends would say, 'You're stupid not wanting to do this film' or 'You're always saying no'. But that's me. I've always been a sucker for love."

Kareena also spoke about her marriage, and how her decision had left everyone surprised because she was at the peak of her career. She said, "Yeah, in 2008 at the peak of my career, no one would think of it. But I wanted it. I chased love more. It has given me peace and opened doors in my mind. That also happens when you've met the right person."

Why Can't Kareena Kapoor Khan Be Friends With An Actress? Bebo Tells It All Without Mincing Words

Kareena further added, "Everyone was like, 'Shaadi mat karna, career khatam ho jayega'. I said, 'Career hi khatam ho jayega na? Jaan toh nahi chali jayegi na?'. I love this man. If living with him means that producers don't want to work with me, so be it. Of course, after that I've done some good films. Saif has also been extremely encouraging," shared Kareena.

With respect to work, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's Takht.