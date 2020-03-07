Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Playing 'Poo' In K3G: 'It Was A Very Difficult Character'

When it comes to iconic characters on the big screen, Kareena Kapoor's portrayal of Poo in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, definitely features in the list. As the over-the-top fashionista, the actress stole the show in the 2001 family drama.

Recently, while speaking with NDTV, about her two-decade journey in Bollywood, the Good Newwz actress opened up about playing this iconic character on the big screen.

Bebo told the news channel, "I think it was a difficult character to play. To be that over the top kind of character and be so convincing... I think the easiest thing is to cry and be emotional but to make people laugh and to kind of, you know, being a mainstream actor and play a character that has to be so over the top but so lovable is I think very difficult."

In the same interview, Bebo also spoke about why she never tried to foray into Hollywood. Talking about the same, she revealed, "I still don't have that gumption...You need a lot of determination, a lot of gumption, a lot of grit and a lot of that. I have it but I don't have that much. Also, my priorities in my life are completely different. I am at different stage and I don't have that time and mindset to be so out there. It's never been a thought."

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently in the news for finally making her debut on Instagram. The leading lady has always been fiercely protective about her personal life. It would be interesting to watch what the actress chooses to share with her fans on social media.

With respect to work, Bebo is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Besides this, the superstar actress will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.

