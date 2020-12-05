Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Manish Malhotra On His Birthday Saying 'Your Place In My Life Is Very Special'

It's known to all that both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share a very warm equation with ace designer Manish Malhotra. In fact, we won't be wrong to say that Manish is family to them and vice versa. Today (December 5, 2020), as Manish turns a year older, Kareena shared a heartfelt post for him on her Instagram page.

Kareena shared a throwback picture with Manish and captioned it as, "Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05. From twirling in shawls at Lolo's shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever ❤️🎈❤️."

To this, Manish replied saying, "Thank you my most beautiful friend love you loads and our times together at the movies or otherwise are memories forever. To many more moments together."

Speaking of Kareena and Manish, did you know that Manish Malhotra was the genius behind Kareena's iconic pink lehenga that she wore in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's song 'Bole Chudiyan'? Kareena has always been an admirer of Manish's work and has chosen outfits designed by him for several occasions. And, when it comes to B-town weddings, you will often find Kareena in Manish Malhotra's saree/lehenga.

With respect to work, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht, which also casts Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

