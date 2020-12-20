Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Heart-Warming Note On Taimur's 4th Birthday; Karisma, Soha & Others Send Warm Wishes

Bollywood's most adored star kid, Taimur Ali Khan has turned 4 years old today on December 20. The young one was showered with wishes by his aunts, close family friends and celebrities on social media. But needless to say, the most special one came from his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress penned a heart-warming note and shared a special video that features priceless pictures of the birthday boy along with his father Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena wrote, “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake...❤️

She added, “Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Son... My Tim 🎈🎈” (sic). Check out the post below:

Kareena’s actor-sister Karisma Kapoor also wished her nephew on her Instagram with a collage of herself and Taimur. She wrote, “Kisses for my jaan Taimur 😘😘 Happy Birthday ! 🎂🎈We love you loads ! ❤️❤️❤️”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan too shared cute pictures of her daughter Inaaya and Taimur and wished her nephew by writing, “Happy birthday Tim Tim 🎉 My big brother - four today and for always❤️ @kareenakapoorkhan”

Kareena then reposted Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan, Karisma and Soha’s wishes on her Instagram Stories while thanking on his behalf with loads of love. Take a look!

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016, four years after marriage.

The star couple is expecting their second child in March 2021.

