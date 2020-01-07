    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Photoshoot Receives Flak For Being Overly Photoshopped!

      Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent magazine shoot gets trolled heavily. Netizens claim that her latest photoshoot is overly photoshopped and they can't even see her knees owing to the overuse of the airbrush. Have a look at her picture below and check out the comments of the netizens.

      (Picture Courtesy - Grazia)

      @alankrita016: "Itna zyada retouch kiya hai ki knees gayab ho gayi 🌝."

      @bhavnachadda: "You just photoshopped her legs to half the size of her actual legs! Are you guys for real?"

      Kareena Kapoor Khan: My PR Game Is Not Strong; There's Zero Strategy Behind Who I Am

      @supshanks: "You should be ashamed for projecting such unreal standards, in this day and age, where now apparently women need to make their knees disappear! 🙈."

      @prabhjyotgujral1: "There has to be limit of photoshop guys, kareena mever had this lean legs and calf muscle😂."

      @thegirlzspace: "I can't even see her knees!!! Guys we are in 2020 please stop."

      @kmsalins: "So much air brushing!!!!! She looks like a mannequin!"

      @ka.yasa02: "Why is it so terribly photoshopped? You can't even see her knees. lmaooo Is that a another "beauty standard" for women?"

      @anisha_kharkar: "You forgot to edit the calves in the shadow @graziaindia."

      What are your thoughts on Kareena's latest photoshoot?

      Kareena was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, which also cast Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

      She will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
