Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Rajkumar Hirani's Next!

While shattering all the stereotypes, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll! While most of the actresses have the fear of not getting projects after getting married or delivering a baby, Kareena not only continued working with amazing directors but also delivered many hits. The actress was last seen in Good Newwz and will be next seen in Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from these two films, Kareena has also come on board for Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht.

Rumours also suggest that Kareena is in talks with director Rajkumar Hirani and she might be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in it. In her recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena broke the silence on working with SRK and here's what he said.

The Veere Di Wedding actress said, "No, that's not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh immensely and would love to work with him again. But there's nothing happening at the moment."

In the same interview, Kareena also spoke about Takht and praised Karan for being a maverick director. She said, "Karan is truly a visionary, he does everything with so much determination and perseverance. He has grown from strength to strength. Of course, both of us are so different from what we were 18 years ago. He can't bully me; I have been in the industry for 20 years. Now, I can bully him, too. It's going to be fun."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is All Praise For Kangana Ranaut; Says 'Actresses Are Braver Now'

Coming back to Angrezi Medium, the film marks the first collaboration of Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also casts Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Ranveer Shorey in the key roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020.