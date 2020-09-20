Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects Upon Life Before 40th Birthday, Shares A Glimpse Of Her Birthday Prep!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to ring in her 40th birthday on September 21. However, on the eve of her birthday, the actress reflected on the years gone by in an Instagram post. She said that she wants to pray and express her gratitude whilst thanking all her experiences and decisions that have shaped her life and who she is today.

Bebo accompanied her musing with a stunning black-and-white photo of herself, and wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

It must also be noted that earlier in the day, Kareena had also given her fans and followers a sneek peek into the prep for her birthday in an Instagram story. The actress shared a picture of kebabs in the making and tagged her childhood friend, Reenaa Pillai Gupta. She captioned the post as: “Birthday kebabs getting ready. By @reenz290.”

For the unversed, Kareena is expecting her second child with husband, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen on screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The highly anticipated biggie is a remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release on Christmas next year.

