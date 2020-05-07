Kareena Kapoor Khan Remembers Uncle Rishi Kapoor With An 'Irreplaceable' Throwback Photo

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 and since then, his near and dear ones have been sharing fond memories of the late actor. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a heartwarming tribute to her 'Chintu uncle' with a vintage picture.

The actress pulled out a black-and-white picture from her throwback archives and captioned it as, 'Irreplaceable'. The picture features the Bobby star with her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita and late music director RD Burman. While Babita is seen holding a young Babita's hand, Rishi and Randhir standing next to her, are all smiles for the photo.

Neetu Kapoor reacted to Kareena's post by dropping a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Earlier, Kareena had posted a picture of Rishi and her late father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and captioned it as, 'Two Tigers'. She had one more picture of her father and uncle and written, "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle."

Ever since Rishi's demise, Kareena has been a pillar of support to her aunt Neetu and cousins, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. She and her husband Saif Ali Khan were among the few ones to be present at the hospital after the veteran actor's death. Later, after the rituals were done, she even paid a visit to Neetu and Ranbir.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and left for New York for his treatment. He and his wife Neetu Kapoor, were stationed there for almost a year there. During that period, many of their industry colleagues including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and others visited them. Last year, Rishi returned to India in September. However, he fell ill again in February this year and finally, breathed his last on April 30.

Rishi Kapoor's Uncle Prem Chopra Called Up Neetu Post His Death: She & Ranbir Have Taken It Bravely

Rishi Kapoor Choked When He Told A Friend About His Cancer Diagnosis: 'Thakur Acchi Khabar Nahi Hai'