Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Real Reason Behind Opting Out Of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai!

If you are an ardent fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan, you must know that her debut film was supposed to be Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and not JP Dutta's Refugee. In fact, Kareena had kick-started the shoot of the film, but soon the news broke out in the media that she was replaced by a new face named Ameesha Patel. What happened next is known to all. While Kareena's Refugee failed to do wonders at the box office, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai broke multiple records with its terrific business.

Yesterday, as Kareena completed 20 years in Bollywood, she spoke to Rajeev Masand about her long Bollywood journey and revealed what went wrong with her debut with Hrithik Roshan.

She said, "Honestly, at that time nobody really calculated and nobody really knew- whether it was my parents, my mother, or me- I don't know if anybody weighed pros and cons. It was just what I thought was right. There was never really that kind of calculation. I also believe in destiny; what's meant to happen is going to happen."

"Of course, I went on to do so many films with Hrithik after that. We did like four or five films together, and I think that Refugee was just perfect. I got a chance to be slightly non-commercial. I somehow felt that it was more suited for me at that time," added Kareena.

Surprisingly, Rakesh Roshan had cited a totally different reason behind replacing Kareena with Ameesha in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In an interview with Quint, Rakesh Roshan had said, "Kareena's mother Babita, who I have a lot of respect for, said, 'Don't begin with a song, she's not ready. Start with dialogues.'"

He added, "Babita was a little adamant about it. So I said, 'This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don't do this, don't do that. I think it's better we part ways because we are good friends.' So we parted ways."

We wonder whose version of the story holds the truth!