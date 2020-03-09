Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Was Being Replaced In A Film For Demanding Equal Pay!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Like some of her contemporaries, the Angrezi Medium star has always been vocal about the pay disparity existing in the Hindi film industry. While Bebo has worked with the top male stars, you would be surprised to know that the actress was once replaced in a film for demanding equal pay.

Talking about pay disparity, Kareena told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I did demand a certain fee and I don't think there is anything wrong in it. You put in equal amount of time and effort so obviously, you want a certain amount. Now there is a lot of discussion about pay disparity but when I said it earlier, no one really paid attention to it. Of course, if I have demanded something, I have been replaced but it is just that you don't hear about it."

In the same interview, Kareena also opened up about battling the pressure of living up to the expectations of being Karisma Kapoor's younger sister.

She told the entertainment portal, "Actually my parents have been very supportive and much more when it came to me. I think a lot of people still looked at me as Lolo's sister which I am extremely proud of. I think whatever I am has a lot to do with Lolo as well. I had my own struggle when it came to breaking that image too. Because when you are attached to being Lolo's sister, coming from the Kapoor family. I had my own share of struggle which people usually brush it under the carpet. The perception is star children don't have their own share of struggles."

Bebo also opened up about being questioned for being a certain size during her early years and said, "I was very happy in my size and body. I was chubby, and I liked it. I love my parathas, I am a typical Punjabi kudi. But then the pressure took over. People were like will she look good in glamorous roles?"

With respect to work, Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming films include Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.

