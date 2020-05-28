Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals The Best Thing She Has Learned From Hubby Saif Ali Khan!

Kareena's Reaction When Saif Told Her That He Had Turned Down Talaash

The actress said that she was taken aback when Saif told her that he had rejected the lead role in her 2012 film Talaash. "I think at that time Saif wanted to do a more commercial kind of movie," she said, adding that she only became attached to the film when the makers signed Aamir Khan to play the male lead. Kareena said that she considers Talaash to be one of her finest works.

Kareena Reveals How Saif Has Changed Her

When asked about the one thing she learned from her hubby Saif that has changed her the most, Bebo replied, "The best thing I've learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He's taught me to love the greater things in life, that there's something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn't know -- like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition."

Kareena Hopes To Be An Inspiration For Younger Actors

In the same interview, Kareena said that she hopes to be an inspiration for younger actors, and that they can now see the importance of making good choices and competing with themselves and not among themselves.

Kareena Kapoor On Her Hollywood Dreams

Speaking about why she chose not to pursue a career in Hollywood, like her contemporary Priyanka Chopra, Kareena said that she did not want to be away from her family. The actress admitted that she would be really good in a Hollywood film, but added, "I can be good in a Hindi movie also."

Kareena Kapoor Wants To Move To London

When quizzed about what she wants to achieve in the next 20 years, Kareena revealed that she wants to move to London, because it's her favourite city in the world.