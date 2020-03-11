Controversial! Kareena Kapoor Khan's Rude Behaviour With A Fan Caught On Camera; Gets Trolled

Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just step on a controversy? We think so! A video of the actress is going viral on the social media, wherein Kareena can be seen losing her cool when a lady fan tries to stand next to her and pose for a picture. The video is from yesterday's Holi celebration.

In the video, Kareena is accompanied by her son, Tamiur Ali Khan. After taking a stroll outside her house, when Kareena is returing back to home, two women try to follow Kareena and request her to pose for a picture. Kareena looks visibly agitated and loses her cool for a few seconds and then, silently goes inside her apartment.

Have a look at the video.

Video Courtesy - Viral Bhayani

The video has received a major backlash from the netizens as they feel Kareena needs to be polite with her fans as she has achieved all the fame and success because of her fans. Have a look at their angry reactions on Kareena's video..

@derschachtelistleer "My goodness. Look at her attitude. Very bad. I know sometimes fans and media create a very stressful situation for these celebs but you also need to understand that these fans do not get such occassions to stumble upon their fav stars. Little smile on her face and that acknowledgment would have brought smiles on the fans' faces. No doubt why bebo is regarded as one of the most arrogant actresses in bollywood." @coolmohit31 "Why to give importance to such so called stars, forget about clicking photos she didn't even bother to smile." @ammu_saanjj_84 "When they are not interested to look at the fans and just give a smile. Why should people try to run behind them and ask for pics. Isn't this too much. We understand you people have your own life. But ek smile tho bantha hai..na... Itni bhi kyaa attitude. Afterall your name fame is due to fans." @s_afreen_ali "She seems very rude to her fan. Very bad. She should take lessons from Ranveer Singh, her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. Everyone should boycott her movies if she behaves like this." However, some fans also defended Kareena and blamed the fan for being too pushy! @imnikkhilpitaley "She's not arrogant at all. That female fan was after her & even pushed her! You can hear paps saying, 'Arey woh peeche pad gayi'." @raizraizeena: "Give some privacy to the stars ! She's also a human why stalking her? Bebo we love you and we respect your privacy ❤❤❤."

On a related note, Kareena is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She was last seen in Good Newwz and the film did a good business at the box office. Soon, the actress will also kickstart the shoot of her yet another upcoming film, Takht, which will be helmed by Karan Johar.

