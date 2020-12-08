Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Post For Mom-In-Law Sharmila Tagore Gives Major Saas-Bahu Goals!
One of Indian cinema's most versatile actresses Sharmila Tagore, turns 76 today (December 8, 2020). While the social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the Aaradhna actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her love and admiration for her mother-in-law with a special note on her Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Mom-In-Law Sharmila Tagore One Of The Most Coolest And Strongest Women
Kareena shared a beautiful monochrome picture of the veteran actress and wrote, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law ❤️❤️💯."
When Sharmila Tagore Was All Praise For Her Daughter-In-Law
"I have seen you when Tiger (Sharmila's husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was in the hospital and how you didn't draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say," the actress had told Bebo when she had appeared on her chat show What Women Want.
Soha Ali Khan's Special Birthday Post For Mommy Sharmila Tagore Screams Love
Sharmila Tagore's actress-daughter Soha Ali Khan shared some beautiful family memories from her archives on her Instagram page and captioned them as, "We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon ❤️."
Kunal Kemmu's Birthday Wish For Sharmila Tagore
Kunal Kemmu also wished his mother-in-law with an adorable post on his Instagram story. In the snap, the Malang actor is all smiles with the birthday girl.
Sharmila Tagore is primarily known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema. The actress made her acting debut at the age of 14 with Satyajit Ray's The World of Apu. Over the years, Sharmila established herself as a force to reckon with when it came to films. Her last work was Imran Khan-Deepika Padukone's 2010 film Break Ke Baad.
