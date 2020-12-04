Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Ananya Panday Would Be Apt To Play The Role Of Poo In K3G Remake

Ananya Panday is Bollywood's newest favourite star who has become a househole name in just two short years of her career with three films delivered already. The Queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan feels that this newest Bollywood diva would be the perfect fit for her legendary role of Poo in the present day.

The young star had joined the celebrated actress, Kareena Kapoor in an interview on her show, What Women Want. In the show when Ananya got talking about her Poo-inspired jacket Kareena expressed that, "If Poo was made now, I think you would be apt to play that role".

Ananya was most definitely filled with gratitude by the 'biggest compliment she had ever gotten' because she was, "that girl in school who would like just say all of Poo's lines for anything", as she said.

The Khaali Peeli actress is on a quick rise to fame as she has given memorable performances in three films including her debut Student of the Year 2 and has signed innumberable big brands after each film while also making it on the cover of various top fashion magazine.

The latest style icon of Bollywood quite often gives out photos for fans to go gaga over using her social media but its on the work front that she is getting ready to win many more hearts as the young star has recently been shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and has also signed a PAN-India film so early on in her career alongside Vijay Deverakonda titled, Fighter.

