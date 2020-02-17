Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Never Asks Me Which Film I’m Doing; He Only Asks When I’ll Be Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has completed 20 years in the industry, is grateful to her loyal fans for staying by her side in her filmy journey. It's known to all that unlike actors, actresses are often reminded of their 'shelf-life'. However, Kareena is one of those actresses, who kept delivering hit films at the box office even after her marriage. In fact, Kareena gave her fans two hit films post gracing the motherhood i.e., Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz.

While talking to a media agency, Kareena said, "It's been very fulfilling and I'm happy that I can now do the work that I've wanted to. I want to, obviously, continue working all my life because it's difficult as people say that actresses have a shelf-life."

"After two decades, getting married and having a child, it's great to see the kind of love and support fans have given me. It's the reason for my longevity. My audiences have always supported me and that is why I'm here even today," added Kareena.

In the same interview, Kareena also acknowledged her husband's constant support and said that Saif Ali Khan has never asked her about what films she is doing but he has always been there for her.

"We discuss his work a lot, but he never really asked me which film I'm doing. He only asks me when I will be home because he wants to spend time with me, but otherwise there's no such filter," said the Udta Punjab actress.

Sara Ali Khan Gets Asked By Kareena Kapoor Khan If She Has Had A One Night Stand Or Ghosted Someone

Currently, Kareena has two mega-projects in her kitty - Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump and Karan Johar's much-ambitious project, Takht, which is a period drama.

Kareena is equally excited for both the projects and hopes that her fans will be entertained with her work. "I want to do different films. I'm here to entertain the audience and that is something that I hope to continue doing. Apart from that, there's no plan. I have never had a blueprint. I'm there till my fans are willing to watch me," concluded Kareena.

Inputs From PTI