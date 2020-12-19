Kareena Kapoor Khan Started Crying When A Famous Personality Asked Her 'Why Would You Name Your Son Taimur?'

Kareena Narrates The Incident

Recalling the incident, Kareena told journalist Barkha Dutt, "(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, and said that ‘what's with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?' And I was like, It hasn't even been 8 hours since I'd delivered. And I literally started crying."

Kareena Didn't Entertain That Person

Kareena further revealed, "That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don't care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we're happy. I'm just gonna go home and go away with this. I don't want to know anything else. What is trolling, what is happening."

Kareena Didn't Reveal The Name Of The Personality

Kareena refrained from revealing the name of that famous personality, who confronted her after her delivery, because she has let bygones be bygones. "We named him Taimur because we liked the sound of the name," added Bebo.

Cut To Present..

Kareena and Saif are currently expecting their second child. The duo and Taimur recently returned from Dharamshala, after Saif finished the shooting of his upcoming film, Bhoot Police.