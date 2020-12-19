Kareena Kapoor Khan Started Crying When A Famous Personality Asked Her 'Why Would You Name Your Son Taimur?'
Do you remember when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan named their first child Taimur Ali Khan? It became a hot topic of discussion on social media. Owing to its historical reference, the name Taimur didn't go down well with many netizens. For a long time, Kareena and Saif received negative comments over their choice of name. Well, that's in the past, but did you know that a famous personality also confronted Kareena for naming her son Taimur, right after she delivered her baby?
Kareena Narrates The Incident
Recalling the incident, Kareena told journalist Barkha Dutt, "(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, and said that ‘what's with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?' And I was like, It hasn't even been 8 hours since I'd delivered. And I literally started crying."
Kareena Didn't Entertain That Person
Kareena further revealed, "That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don't care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we're happy. I'm just gonna go home and go away with this. I don't want to know anything else. What is trolling, what is happening."
Kareena Didn't Reveal The Name Of The Personality
Kareena refrained from revealing the name of that famous personality, who confronted her after her delivery, because she has let bygones be bygones. "We named him Taimur because we liked the sound of the name," added Bebo.
Cut To Present..
Kareena and Saif are currently expecting their second child. The duo and Taimur recently returned from Dharamshala, after Saif finished the shooting of his upcoming film, Bhoot Police.
