Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Character In Laal Singh Chaddha: People Will Be Shocked

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll! Her last release, Good Newwz was high on entertainment and the film, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, was also a hit at the box office. Her next outing on the silver screen will be with Aamir Khan as the duo has already kick-started the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. For the unversed, the Advait Chandan directorial marks the third collaboration of Aamir and Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

In her recent interview with a media agency, Kareena showered praises on her co-star Aamir and said, "I wish I will always have the opportunity to work with Aamir. He is a living legend in my eyes. I have a lot of respect and regard for him."

The Udta Punjab actress also revealed that that her character in the film will come as a surprise to her fans. "This film is very close to my heart because it's a different character for me. And I'm sure people will be slightly shocked."

After the release of Laal Singh Chadha, Kareena will gear up for Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht, which marks her first collaboration with Karan after 2001's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

While spilling the beans about Takht, Kareena said, "I'm really looking forward to it because I'm working with Karan again after so many years. I'm also excited as I think both me and Karan have changed dramatically since Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

"It's almost been 20 years since I've worked with him, and I think I'm a different actor today. And he's also grown from strength to strength as a director and a person. The dynamic is going to be very exciting to finally be on set with him."

Inputs From PTI