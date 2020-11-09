Kareena Kapoor Khan Tells Paparazzi 'Main Mask Nahi Utaarungi'; Find Out Why!

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry is slowly getting back on its feet with celebrities resuming work with all the necessary precautions. Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, recently kickstarted the shoot for a new season of her popular radio show, What Women Want at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio.

As always, the paparazzi was present there to click some stunning pictures of the Good Newzz actress. When Bebo stepped out of her vanity van, here's what happened next.

Kareena Kapoor Calls Out Paparazzi For Not Wearing Their Masks Initially, Kareena asked the shutterbug if they wanted her to remove her mask for the photo-op. But, when she realized that some paps standing close to her were not wearing their masks, she told them, "Main mask nahin utaarungi." See the video here. Kareena Finally Obliges To Remove Her Mask For A Photo-Op When Kareena's assistants urged the photographers to put their masks on, the actress took off her own for a few seconds to give the paparazzi some nice shots. The actress looked pretty in a white and blue dress. Kareena Kapoor Is Excited Because Of This Reason Post the shoot, Kareena took to her Instagram page to share a picture in which she is standing next to a television screen which had a live feed to a video call with journalist Barkha Dutt. She captioned it as, "With none other than @barkha.dutt... such an honour to have the tables turned... my most favourite episode... season 3... coming soon." Earlier, Kareena Reminded Fans To Wear Their Masks Whenever They Stepped Out Amid The Pandemic The actress took to her Instagram page to share a close-up photo of herself wearing a white face mask and wrote, "Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye (Wear a mask and look outside)."

A few months back, Kareena and her hubby Saif were trolled on social media for stepping out with their son Taimur for a stroll at the Marine Drive without face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, in an interview, Saif clarified, "We had our masks on, but the promenade looked so deserted, so we took them off. But as soon as we saw there were people and were told children were not allowed out, we put on our masks and drove away. That was not reported, but it's a fact that we have been responsible, law abiding citizens and stayed home all through the lockdown and even now only interact with a few family members."

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Joins Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain For Family Dinner Amid Karwa Chauth Celebrations

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor On Saif Ali Khan: There Will Be Hundreds Of Superstars But Never Another Like Him