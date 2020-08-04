Kareena Kapoor Khan The New Target Of Team Kangana Ranaut, Slams Bebo For Her Take On Nepotism

Team Kangana Lashes Out At Kareena

Team Kangana tweeted, "Yes Kareena ji, audience has made you all rich and famous but they didn't know after getting undeserving success you all will turn Bollywood in to Bullywood, please explain:

1) Why your best friend asked Kangana to leave the industry?

2) Why Sushant was banned from big production houses?

3) Why they called Kangana a witch and Sushant a rapist?"

Team Kangana Further Tweeted..

"4) Why your ecosystem call Kangana and Sushant Bipolar?

5) Why your fellow nepo kid after promising marriage filed criminal cases on her?

6) Why Kangana and Sushant isolated in the industry never called for any parties? No one wishes them on their film releases birthdays or successes?" tweeted team Kangana.

Team Kangana Says They Don't Have Problem With Star Kids' Privilege

Kangana's team further tweeted, "Warning to all dumb nepo kids, don't try and derail the topic, we don't have any problem with your privileges, our problem is the way you treat us, Sushant has been murdered by your bullying and ganging up, he complained about film industry suffocating him and wanted to quit."

Team Kangana Concluded By Saying

"He also cried that you all called him a rapist and never gave him credit for his work, lets talk about these things how many films or dresses you have is not the topic of discussion right now, address these issues please," concluded team Kangana.

We wonder how would Kareena would react to team Kangana's tweets.