Kareena Kapoor Khan The New Target Of Team Kangana Ranaut, Slams Bebo For Her Take On Nepotism
Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent take on nepotism and privilege of star kids has team Kangana Ranaut fuming in anger. For the unversed, Kareena called out all those people who have been venting out their anger on star kids, and told Barkha Dutt in an interview, "21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it."
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 21 Years Of Working Would Not Have Happened With Just Nepotism
Kareena's statement didn't go down well with team Kangana and they lashed out at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress like never before.
Team Kangana Lashes Out At Kareena
Team Kangana tweeted, "Yes Kareena ji, audience has made you all rich and famous but they didn't know after getting undeserving success you all will turn Bollywood in to Bullywood, please explain:
1) Why your best friend asked Kangana to leave the industry?
2) Why Sushant was banned from big production houses?
3) Why they called Kangana a witch and Sushant a rapist?"
Team Kangana Further Tweeted..
"4) Why your ecosystem call Kangana and Sushant Bipolar?
5) Why your fellow nepo kid after promising marriage filed criminal cases on her?
6) Why Kangana and Sushant isolated in the industry never called for any parties? No one wishes them on their film releases birthdays or successes?" tweeted team Kangana.
Team Kangana Says They Don't Have Problem With Star Kids' Privilege
Kangana's team further tweeted, "Warning to all dumb nepo kids, don't try and derail the topic, we don't have any problem with your privileges, our problem is the way you treat us, Sushant has been murdered by your bullying and ganging up, he complained about film industry suffocating him and wanted to quit."
Team Kangana Concluded By Saying
"He also cried that you all called him a rapist and never gave him credit for his work, lets talk about these things how many films or dresses you have is not the topic of discussion right now, address these issues please," concluded team Kangana.
We wonder how would Kareena would react to team Kangana's tweets.
Meanwhile, Kareena is not the only celebrity who has received wrath from team Kangana Ranaut or the Queen actress. Kangana has also given outrageous statements against actresses like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. While Taapsee and Swara chose to hit back at Kangana, Alia and Ananya stayed mum.
(Social media posts are unedited.)