Kareena Kapoor Khan Thinks Laal Singh Chaddha Is Hers And Aamir Khan’s Best Work!

Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump has got cinephiles excited. The remake stars Aamir Khan in the titular role and Kareena Kapoor Khan as his lady love. The first looks of both Aamir and Kareena created huge buzz when they were released. Although she hasn't spoken much about the film, Kareena said in a recent interview that she thinks Laal Singh Chaddha will be hers and Aamir's best work till date!

Kareena opened up about the movie to Anupama Chopra and said, "I think it will be fantastic. It's gonna be, if I may say so and I hope he doesn't kill me, Aamir's best work and mine. It's just such a different part and it's just amazing. I think he is a genius. The way he does it and no one else could do this. It is such a great film itself and to remake that and the way they have adapted it, there is still a long way to go. I think people are going to be proud."

Kareena and Aamir share a great chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen. In an earlier interview, Kareena herself had admitted that she thought their chemistry comes alive the moment they are seen on screen together.

A few days back, on Valentine's Day, Aamir shared Kareena's first look from the film, writing that he wished he could romance her in every film. The two of them were last seen sharing screen space in the 2012 film Talaash.

Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chauhan and produced by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao. The film is scheduled for a Christmas release this year.

