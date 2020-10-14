Kareena Kapoor Khan Treats Fans With A Pic Of Taimur Playing Cricket; Asks 'Any Place In The IPL?'
Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been sharing adorable pictures of her son Taimur. From giving us a sneak-peek into the little one's art sessions (QuaranTimDiaries) to his cute antics at home, Bebo totally aces the social media game.
Recently, the Good Newzz actress shared a new picture of her son Taimur who made everyone go 'awww'.
Taimur Follows His Grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's Footsteps
In the picture posted by Kareena on her Instagram page, Taimur looks super cute in a white T-shirt, black jeans and a pair of white sneakers. The little munchkin is seen holding a cricket bat that is definitely too big for him. A few boys are seen standing behind the wickets, waiting for their turn. Bebo stole the show with her caption that read, "Any place in the IPL? I can play too."
Netizens Shower Love On The Picture
Priyanka Chopra dropped a comment on Kareena's post which read, "In the genes" along with a heart emoji. "So cute," wrote Karisma Kapoor. Bebo's best friend Amrita Arora commented with a bunch of heart emojis.
When Kareena Said That She Would Like Taimur To Become A Cricketer
On a dance-reality show in 2018, the actress had said that she would like her son Taimur to become a cricket star like his grandfather when he grows up. She had even taken home a bat signed by cricket legend Kapil Dev. Remember the time when she dressed him up in India's blue jersey during the ICC World Cup 2019? Well, on a lighter note, it looks like Bebo is already prepping her little one to become a cricketer.
Talking about films, Kareena Kapoor Khan has already resumed shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. When it comes to personal life, the actress is in a happy space as she is expecting her second baby with actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan.
