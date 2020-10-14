Kareena Kapoor Khan Treats Fans With A Pic Of Taimur Playing Cricket; Asks 'Any Place In The IPL?'

Taimur Follows His Grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's Footsteps

In the picture posted by Kareena on her Instagram page, Taimur looks super cute in a white T-shirt, black jeans and a pair of white sneakers. The little munchkin is seen holding a cricket bat that is definitely too big for him. A few boys are seen standing behind the wickets, waiting for their turn. Bebo stole the show with her caption that read, "Any place in the IPL? I can play too."

Netizens Shower Love On The Picture

Priyanka Chopra dropped a comment on Kareena's post which read, "In the genes" along with a heart emoji. "So cute," wrote Karisma Kapoor. Bebo's best friend Amrita Arora commented with a bunch of heart emojis.

When Kareena Said That She Would Like Taimur To Become A Cricketer

On a dance-reality show in 2018, the actress had said that she would like her son Taimur to become a cricket star like his grandfather when he grows up. She had even taken home a bat signed by cricket legend Kapil Dev. Remember the time when she dressed him up in India's blue jersey during the ICC World Cup 2019? Well, on a lighter note, it looks like Bebo is already prepping her little one to become a cricketer.