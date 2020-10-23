Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes BFF Malaika Arora On Her Birthday With A Sweet Note

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora turns 47 today (October 23, 2020). From making our hearts flutter with her sizzling dance numbers in films to mentoring beauty and fashion shows and judging reality shows, the actress has one of the most varied careers of all time. Malaika, who is quite active on social media, is also known for her fitness and beauty videos.

On Malaika's birthday today, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet post for her BFF on her Instagram page. Bebo and her sister Karisma share a close bond with the Arora sisters- Malaika and Amrita, and the girl squad is often spotted brunching and going for night-outs together.

Kareena's Birthday Wish For Malaika Is Major BFF Goals! Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever ❤️ I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial." Amrita Arora Dropped A Cute Birthday Post For Her Elder Sibling "Yo mimi @malaikaaroraofficial it's time to get ok ,or I'm coming for ya 😂😂😂😂 Love you! Happppy birthday 🥳," wrote the actress. To which, birthday girl Malaika replied, "Yoooooooooo 😂😂♥️🤗." Malaika Arora's Beau Arjun Kapoor Wished Her With A Goofy Post The Panipat actor shared a picture of Malaika, dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit, pouting for the camera. He captioned it as, "Happy birthday my fool. @malaikaaroraofficial." Earlier, Malaika Arora Looked Stunning In An Orange Pantsuit On Her Birthday Eve The actress was snapped by the paparazzi while leaving for her 47th birthday celebrations. Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright orange pantsuit and colourful mask. She and her son Arhaan happily posed for pictures for the shutterbug.

Malaika recently recovered from COVID-19. Sharing an update on her health, the actress had posted on her Instagram page, "M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora On Fighting COVID-19: I Realised That This Virus Can Bring You To Your Knees

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora On Being COVID-19 Positive: The Biggest Challenge Was Not Being Able To Meet My Son