Kareena Kapoor On Irrfan Khan: 'A Persona That Was Incomparable When The Camera Was Switched On'

Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday (April 29). The actor's untimely demise left the entire nation in shock and grieving. Irrfan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for colon infection. Unfortunately, the actor breathed his last.

Celebrities from various film industries mourned Irrfan's demise and recalled their fond memories with him. Kareena Kapoor Khan who worked with Irrfan in his last film Angrezi Medium, also opened up about his death.

While speaking with Filmfare, Bebo said, "It was on my bucket list... After I saw him in Maqbool. I just had to be in the frame with this electrifying actor, a persona that was incomparable when the camera was switched on.

She further added, "I had the pleasure of spending some time with his wife too at the shoot. Humble but even though they were going through so much at the time ...I will never forget her smile. She was the true soldier is what I gathered. My heart swells for her but life can be cruel and the only truth we know is that we will go one day. Irrfan is at peace and in turn his films will warm the cockles of our heart forever. Thank you for your great work only small humble way I would like to say."

Earlier, the actress had taken to her Instagram page to condole his death and posted a working still from Angrezi Medium. She had captioned it as, "It was an absolute honour sir 🙏🏻 Rest in peace ❤️."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan, too spoke about the actor's demise and said, "I have always thought of Irrfan Khan as perhaps the best, most watchable and most natural actor of our times. He was way too young to go. Very very sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, and family. May God bless his soul."

Irrfan's funeral was attended by his family and celebrities like Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kapil Sharma and others.

