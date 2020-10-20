Kareena Kapoor On Saif Ali Khan: There Will Be Hundreds Of Superstars But Never Another Like Him

When it comes to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress always has some sweet things to about her actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan in interviews. Recently, while speaking with an entertainment portal, the Good Newwz actress was all praise for him about how he has turned around his career after being in the film industry for more than 25 years. Saif made his debut in Bollywood with Yash Chopra's 1993 film Parampara.

Kareena said that she is quite proud of her hubby and that there is no other like him.

Kareena Kapoor Hailed Her Hubby Saif For His Choices The actress told Deccan Chronicle, "Saif is a brave actor. There will be hundreds of superstars but never another Saif." She further added, "He thinks differently, his choices are different." Kareena On How Saif Changed The Game Kareena Kapoor Khan told the entertainment portal, "After 25 years of working in commercial films, Saif has turned it around with Sacred Games. It started the trend and put India on a global platform." Speaking about herself in this context, she continued, "I have not got anything like that and I would not be interested now." Kareena Kapoor On If She Would Turn Producer Like Her Hubby To this, the actress replied, "It's a big job to turn producer. I have my own production - Taimur - and I have to concentrate on him." Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are expecting their second baby together.

Talking about films, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi. The actress later took to her Instagram page and wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...❤️❤️🎈🎈."

ALSO READ: Kareena-Saif Wedding Anniversary: 5 Times The Couple Said The Sweetest Things About Each Other

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Treats Fans With A Pic Of Taimur Playing Cricket; Asks 'Any Place In The IPL?'