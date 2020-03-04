Kareena Kapoor On Working After Marriage: 'It's Just A Notion That Bollywood Wants Unmarried Girls'

In the past, Kareena Kapoor Khan has confided in various interviews how people advised against getting married as it would put an end to her career. However, the leading actress proved everyone wrong and bounced back in the game with successful films like Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz.

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, when speaking about how she has defied the age-old convention that a Bollywood actress can't have a career after getting married, the actress said, "There is nothing wrong in being a married actress and fortunately, a number of directors support this today. I got to work with Kabir Khan, R Balki and so many other filmmakers after marriage. It's just a notion that Bollywood wants unmarried girls. Times have changed and actresses like Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut have broken the boundaries with their choice of films. They have done some outstanding roles."

The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

When asked the reason behind her giving her nod for this Irrfan Khan-starrer, Bebo told the tabloid, "I love doing different roles and I have never really weighed a part based on its length. For me, what's important is that I should be willing to be a part of the film. Saif (Ali Khan, actor-husband) was shooting in London and Taimur and I were there with him for two months. Homi (Adajania, director) wanted to shoot with me for just 10 days and I thought, 'why not'."

She further added, "I was greedy about working with Irrfan (Khan, co-actor), having worked with all the other Khans. The film would tick off another item on my bucket list. Also, I'd never played a cop before, so I took up the offer. Moreover, I loved Hindi Medium and felt it deserved to be spun into a franchise, unlike most franchises today."

The actress also opened up about her working experience with Irrfan and was quoted as saying, "He's extremely professional and a fantastic guy. He brings so much respectability to every character around him just by being in the frame. He was all there, looking great and acting amazingly well."

After Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Speaking about her role in this film, she revealed, "I have seen Forrest Gump at least 10 times. Robin Wright's role in it is beautiful, and I just had to be a part of this adaptation. It is going to be one of my best films. It's a very different space for me, but I can't talk much about it at the moment. All I can say is that working with Aamir is beyond spectacular."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Rajkumar Hirani's Next!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Can't Work On A Loop, Does Films Only When She Can Give Her 100 Percent