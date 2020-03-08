Kareena Kapoor Pleases Fans With A Post On Her ‘Love’ Saif Ali Khan And An Inspiring Post On Her Mum

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her debut on Instagram, and has been treating fans to everything they hoped to see on her page. After sharing a fabulous picture of herself on her first post, the glam queen of Bollywood went on to share a much demanded picture with her little boy Taimur Ali Khan. Her latest updates are a picture of her 'love' Saif Ali Khan, and that of her mother Babita Kapoor.

After pleasing fans with an adorable picture of her and Taimur writing that he is the only one she will allow to steal her frame, Kareena shared a picture of her hubby Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, Saif is seen strumming a guitar at what looks like a party. Kareena captioned the picture, "My love... always playing his own tune," (sic). Taimur is in the foreground and Kareena in the background, but both their faces are unclear.

On Women's Day, Kareena shared a special picture of her mother Babita Kapoor with Taimur. She captioned the post, "Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend. 08.03.2020," (sic). Kareena sure seems to have her Instagram game on track.

In terms of work, Kareena is currently shooting for her next film, Laal Singh Chadha, in which she will star opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. Her next screen appearance will be in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, in which she has a cameo as a cop. Angrezi Medium releases on March 13.

