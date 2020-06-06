Kareena Kapoor Prepares To Get In Shape For Unlockdown 0.1: Dear Fat, Prepare To Die

Kareena Kapoor's Banter With Puma

The comments section was filled with fans cheering the actress to reach her goal. Her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor dropped a flexed biceps emoticon in the comments section while Sophie Choudry picked several fiery emojis to add in her comment. Huma Qureshi also commented , "Uff." We feel you Huma Qureshi.

Puma India's official account also commented, "Going For The Kill" and Kareena replied saying, "Preying I achieve my goal."

Kareena's Banter With Karan Wahi

On the other hand, Karan wahi had a creative thought and wrote, "Don ko pakadna aur aap par fat ka jeena mushkil he nahi namumkkin hai.."

Kareena also has an epic response to the comment, "Tell that to the cheesecake waiting for me in the fridge." The actress seems to be enjoying the lockdown at home with food and family. Last month, Karisma Kapoor had sent over a chocolate cake to her younger sister, and Kareena revealed that she devoured it right away.

Kareena Kapoor's Quarantine Special

Sharing a picture of two delicious looking chocolate cakes, Kareena had written, "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... ❤️ And yes, that's Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in ?"

Talking about work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and is gearing up for Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha. Lal Singh Chaddha will reunite Kareena and Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.