    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kareena Kapoor Prepares To Get In Shape For Unlockdown 0.1: Dear Fat, Prepare To Die

      By
      |

      Kareena Kapoor, who is known as a fitness enthusiast, is getting ready for Mumbai to get back to normalcy. The actress took to her Instagram and shared that she has taken a new fitness challenge. While she hasn't shared her goals, the actress challenged the fat in her body.

      Kareena Kapoor Prepares To Get In Shape For Unlockdown 0.1: Dear Fat, Prepare To Die

      The actress often shares post-workout pictures and on Friday, she also shared a funny message for the fat in her body. In the selfie, Kareena Kapoor can be seen donning a Puma tank top while showing off her glowing skin post a workout. She captioned the post as, " Dear fat, prepare to die. Xoxo, me."

      Kareena Kapoor's Banter With Puma

      Kareena Kapoor's Banter With Puma

      The comments section was filled with fans cheering the actress to reach her goal. Her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor dropped a flexed biceps emoticon in the comments section while Sophie Choudry picked several fiery emojis to add in her comment. Huma Qureshi also commented , "Uff." We feel you Huma Qureshi.

      Puma India's official account also commented, "Going For The Kill" and Kareena replied saying, "Preying I achieve my goal."

      Kareena's Banter With Karan Wahi

      Kareena's Banter With Karan Wahi

      On the other hand, Karan wahi had a creative thought and wrote, "Don ko pakadna aur aap par fat ka jeena mushkil he nahi namumkkin hai.."

      Kareena also has an epic response to the comment, "Tell that to the cheesecake waiting for me in the fridge." The actress seems to be enjoying the lockdown at home with food and family. Last month, Karisma Kapoor had sent over a chocolate cake to her younger sister, and Kareena revealed that she devoured it right away.

      Kareena Kapoor's Quarantine Special

      Kareena Kapoor's Quarantine Special

      Sharing a picture of two delicious looking chocolate cakes, Kareena had written, "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... ❤️ And yes, that's Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in ?"

      Talking about work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and is gearing up for Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha. Lal Singh Chaddha will reunite Kareena and Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

      Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Look Down On TikTokers? Netizens Say So After Watching This Video!

      Saif Ali Khan-Taimur's Quarantine Mornings: Kareena Kapoor Shares Cute Pics Of Her 'Favourite Boys'

      Read more about: kareena kapoor coronavirus
      Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 13:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X