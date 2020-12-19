Kareena Kapoor Recalls Breaking A Locked Door To Call Her Crush In Her Teens; 'Saif Also Knows Him'

Kareena Kapoor Narrates The Most Rebellious Thing She Has Done As A Teenager

Kareena said, "I don't know how politically correct it sounds. I was about 14-15 in my teens and I really liked this boy. My mother was upset about it. Being a single mother, she said this is not going happen, so she used to lock those phones. So she used to put the dabba on it, take it inside the room and lock the room."

Kareena Kapoor Broke The Lock With A Knife To Meet Her Crush

The actress continued, "I obviously wanted to go out with my friends and meet this particular guy. So, mum had gone out for dinner. I managed to break the lock with a knife and broke the lock, went into the room, bashed the phone off, took the phone, made the plans to run away from the house."

Cut To Present

On being quizzed about the boy, Bebo revealed, "He's now also my mum's very close friend. Can you believe it? My mom actually loves him now and that's one thing I look at my mom and I am like, how, when why? We're all friends now. Saif also knows him so that's kinda a happy ending to it."