Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Party: Actress Turns 40 In Style; Celebrates With Saif, Karisma And Others

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today (September 21, 2020). The actress kickstarted her birthday celebrations with an intimate gathering which was attended by her family and close friends.

Kareena's parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma, hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and others made sure that the birthday girl had a blast at the bash. Here are some inside pictures from Kareena's birthday party.

Kareena Is Fabulous At 40 Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant sans any makeup in a pale green floral printed kaftaan. She is seen here posing with her birthday cake which resembles an elaborate gown with cream-coloured frills at the base. On top of it, one can see a miniature of Bebo in a red dress. Well, we must say, the cake was one of the star attractions at Kareena's birthday bash. Family Portrait Kareena is seen striking a pose with her parents Randhir and Riddhima Kapoor and elder sister Karisma Kapoor. A Kodak Moment In a picture shared by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram page, Kareena is seen posing with hubby Saif Ali Khan and late Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal and others. A Night To Remember Here are some more fun-filled moments from Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash.

Ahead of her birthday, Kareena shared a monochrome picture of herself and wrote, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG."

Meanwhile, Bebo recently announced that she and hubby Saif are expecting their second baby today. The couple already has a three-year old son Taimur.

