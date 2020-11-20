Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Long Time Friend & Co-Star Tusshar Kapoor Is All Things Cute!

Kareena Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Wish For Tusshar Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan dug into her archives and pulled out a throwback still from Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai to wish the birthday boy. She captioned it as, "Happy birthday long time friend and co-star. Happiness always" followed by a heart and balloons emoji.

Tusshar Kapoor Says It's Going To Be A Very Unusual Birthday

Earlier, while speaking with ETimes, Tusshar Kapoor opened up about his birthday plans for this year and said, "It is going to be a very unusual birthday because most of my friends are either in Delhi or Singapore or London. And the friends that are here, I'm meeting them tomorrow, not on my birthday, but on the day after my birthday. Therefore today, I will spend the day with my family."

Here's How Tusshar Plans To Ring In His Birthday Today

The actor shared, "I am taking my son to a play area which has just opened. So for the first time, after eight months, I'm taking him to a play area today and it's totally sanitized. It has been taken over by a friend for two hours. So that's how I'll spend the afternoon. And in the evening, I'll spend it with family, cutting our cake and probably just replying to all my fans and well-wishers on social media that only takes so long."