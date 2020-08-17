Kareena Kapoor's Special Birthday Video For Hubby Saif Ali Khan Is All Things Love!

Actor Saif Ali Khan turned 50 on Sunday (August 16, 2020). Amid the lockdown, the Bollywood star celebrated his special day with intimate celebrations at home. His actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan made the day memorable by making a special birthday video for him. She said that even though the video was 22 minutes long, there was still so much left to say.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif's 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives The Best Birthday Gift To Saif Bebo compiled some precious moments from 50 years of Saif's life beginning from the time he was a baby, his teenage years,candid moments with his parents Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, his years with Kareena, photos with kids - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan and many more. Now, that's some major nostalgia! Click here to see the video. Kareena Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Wish For Saif The actress also posted two videos from Saif's birthday celebrations with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life." The first video is a boomerang video in which the couple is seen jumping towards the camera. In the second video, 'Saifeena' are seen sharing a romantic moment. Click here to see Kareena's post. A Sneak-Peek Into Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Celebrations Kunal Kemmu shared a stunning picture of Saif and Kareena from the birthday celebrations and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai ❤️🥳". While the birthday boy looks dashing in a pink and white kurta pyjama, his wife compliments him in a flowing maxi dress. Karisma Kapoor Wishes Her Coolest Brother-In-Law Kareena's actress-sister Karisma Kapoor posted a picture in which she is seen striking a pose with Saif and Kareena. She captioned it as, "Happy 50th Saifu ! 🌟✨💫 Coolest brother in law ever ❤️🕺🏻 #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration🎂🥂🍾."

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child. The couple recently made this announcement with an official statement which read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: 5 Times We Went 'Wow' Over His Sense Of Humour

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan Teases Saif Ali Khan, Calls Him 'The Quadfather' After News Of Fourth Child