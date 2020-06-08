Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Step Out For A Walk At Marine Drive

Kareena And Saif Spotted At Marine Drive

Kareena can be seen wearing a black and white printed dress with her hair tied in a messy bun, while Saif was seen in a white kurta pyjama. One of the pictures shows Kareena and Taimur wearing masks, and Saif bare-faced.

Netizens School The Actors On Safety

A video clip also showed fans talking to the couple and reminding them that it is still not safe to leave home, especially with a kid. A few comments on Instagram also talked about Saif skipping the mask. "For celebrities .. wearing sunglasses is still priority instead of mask , that too in city with highest no. Of cases .. thts called Deadly swag," said a user.

Another comment read, "Thats sad Saif Ali khan shud not skip wearing mask ... Setting wrong example."

Kareena Is Getting Ready For Work Mode

As film shootings might begin soon, Kareena is getting ready to head back to work. She recently took a new workout challenge and went for a jog around her building compound. Sharing a post-workout selfie, she wrote on Instagram, "Dear fat, prepare to die....Xoxo, me. ?"

Kareena has been keeping her fans up to date with her quarantine shenanigans on Instagram. While she had been sharing some throwback pics with friends and family, the proud mama bear also shared several artworks made my Taimur during the lockdown.