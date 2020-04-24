Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Show Us How To Fall In Love And We're Hearts Over Them!

Amid the nationwide lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been blessing our Instagram feeds with interesting pictures from her quarantine life. After giving us a sneak-peek into Saif and Taimur's activities in the balcony, Bebo recently shared two pictures which perfectly defines our current mood during lockdown.

In the photos, Saif and Kareena are seen chilling in their garden area. The first picture features the couple resting next to each other with their eyes closed. In the second click, Bebo is seen sitting next to Saif, who has his eyes closed and is holding a book.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress captioned her photos as, "Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess." Kareena looks pretty in a pink dress while Saif is seen donning casual tee and pants.

Saif and Kareena have been married for more than seven years, but their relationship still looks sparkling new. When asked the secret behind the spark in their relationship, Saif had said in one of his interviews, "If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap. I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive."

He had further added, "It's a really scary thing. Like Woody Allen said, 'I can't keep up the same level of charm for 10 years. I'll have a heart attack.' It's okay. Sometimes, you have to find ways to keep your own spark alive."

Meanwhile, Kareena credits her hubby, for keeping her grounded. "He often tells me that the tag of being super successful won't last but being a great actor will. We talk about work but there are times when he (Saif) tells me about letting it go. Travelling, reading books and meeting people who are not so insular with the industry also helps as it's just refreshing," said the diva in one of her recent interviews.

