Kareena Kapoor Says Saif Ali Khan Understands 'A Happy Woman Is The One Who Is Doing What She Loves The Most'

Kareena Kapoor Khan in her career of two decades has been winning hearts by making her own rules and breaking all stereotypes. From flaunting her baby bump in style, hitting the gym after giving birth to crushing the benchmark of a working mother, she has done it all. Kareena Kapoor who is expecting her second child had also turned an RJ, and has been hosting the show What Women Want. She recently shot for the show's season three amid the pandemic and said she is proud of being a working mother.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, Kareena opened up about working through both her pregnancies and said, "I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, 'Now I want to put my feet up'."

She added that she didn't pick and chose when she wanted to work. "I am doing what I want to do. Working - whether it's during my pregnancy or post-delivery - has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can't work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother," added Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Talking about her show What Women Want, when asked if husband Saif Ali Khan understands 'what women want', the Veere Di Wedding actress revealed that he does and all thanks to his mother, Sharmila Tagore. Well, apart from his mother, Saif is also surrounded by strong, independent women like sisters Soha and Saba and wife Kareena.

Bebo added, "I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women - be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother."

On a related note, What Women Want's third season is now streaming on Filmy Mirchi's YouTube channel.

