Kareena Kapoor Speaks About Getting Trolled; 'Everybody Is Just Bored And Wants To Say Something'
Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been quite active on her social media page. While her posts are generally flooded with compliments, there are times when Bebo also has to face some nasty comments on her page. Further, the actress was among the slate of 'star kids' who was at the receiving end of the netizens' wrath post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.
Recently, in an interview with Quint, Kareena opened about getting trolled online.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Comments Shouldn't Be Considering 'Trolling'
The Good Newwz actress told Quint, "I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people's minds and we have a lot of time on our hands. So people are just over-discussing, over-analysing, over-trolling things. Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, lot of people are without jobs. One shouldn't even look at it as trolling. I guess everybody is just bored and wants to say something."
'If Trolling Makes Someone Happy Then So Be It,' Says Kareena Kapoor Khan
She further continued, "I think we are also here to spread peace and positivity. The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others' hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it."
Kareena Kapoor Khan Also Opened Up About Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha While Being Pregnant
The actress who is expecting her second child with actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan told Quint, "I am always told that I have ants in my pants, but that's not the case. I just love my job a lot and I like being at work. Had the pandemic not happened, we would have wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha in April. It just so happened that I got pregnant and this pandemic happened. I had a commitment and I had to fulfil that".
Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Has Been Enjoying Work Post The Unlock Phase
"The time I got to spend with Taimur and Saif came as a silver lining, but there's only so long that you can be at home. You have to get on with work after a while and that's what I did," Bebo told the entertainment portal.
