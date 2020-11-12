Kareena Kapoor To Celebrate Diwali With Saif & Taimur In Dharamshala; 'We Plan To Keep It Quiet'
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities have decided to give Diwali parties a miss year, and are planning to have a low-key celebration this year. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she will ring in the festival of lights in Dharamshala, away from the hustle and bustle from the city, with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.
Saif is currently in Dharamshala, shooting for his horror comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film recently went on floors.
Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Her Diwali Plans
Kareena was quoted as saying by The Times of India, "Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out."
Kareena Says It Would Be Great To Travel To The Mountains
She further continued, "It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It's been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great."
A Quiet Celebration For Bebo And Family
"We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It's obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year," the actress was quoted as saying.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second baby. With respect to work, the actress recently wrapped the shooting of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
