Kareena Kapoor To Celebrate Diwali With Saif & Taimur In Dharamshala; 'We Plan To Keep It Quiet'

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Her Diwali Plans

Kareena was quoted as saying by The Times of India, "Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out."

Kareena Says It Would Be Great To Travel To The Mountains

She further continued, "It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It's been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great."

A Quiet Celebration For Bebo And Family

"We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It's obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year," the actress was quoted as saying.