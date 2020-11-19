Kareena Kapoor To Read Extract From India's Winning Essay For Royal Commonwealth Society

Kareena's To Read Along Side Three Other Celebrities

The virtual awards ceremony taking place on November 20, will be hosted by the society's vice-patron, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall. According to reports, the names of the winners will be announced during the virtual event and their pieces will be read out by the celebrities. The society reportedly received more than 13,000 entries for the competition.

Kareena Will Be Seen Reading The Extract On Friday November 20

The news was also shared by the official Instagram account of the Royal Commonwealth Society. The caption read, "This Friday at 12pm GMT we will be joined by Stephen Fry, Kareena Kapoor, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke who will read extracts from the winning essays. Don't forget to tune in for the Awards Ceremony via our website: https://www.royalcwsociety.org/event/qcecawardsceremony2020."

Kareena Will Be Seen In Laal Singh Chaddha

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan, and is currently spending time with family on an extended Diwali holiday in Dharamshala.