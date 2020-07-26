    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kargil Vijay Diwas: Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda & Others Pay Tribute To Martyrs

      By
      |

      India is celebrating the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the 21st year of the country's victory in the Kargil War of 1999 against Pakistan, today. The nation paid tribute to the brave soldiers who fought for us and their families, on this special day. When it comes to Bollywood, the popular faces of the industry including Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and so on took to their respective social media pages to pay tribute to the martyrs.

      Kargil Vijay Diwas: Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda & Others Pay Tribute To Martyrs

      Taapsee Pannu took to her official Twitter page and shared a special message recalling how the entire nation used to sit in front of the TV to know if the war ended or not and if we redeemed our land or not.

      Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story and posted a special message for the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War. 'A salute to the courage of our soldiers who protected our nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be remembered forever #KargilVijayDiwas', wrote the actress.

      Randeep Hooda posted some special pictures that were clicked during his visit to Kargil War Memorial and posted a special message for the martyrs, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

      Siddharth Malhotra, the actor who is all set to play the real-life soldier Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming autobiographical war film Shershaah, took to his social media pages to pay tribute to all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. He also shared a special video dedicated to Captain Vikram Batra, along with the post.

      Taapsee Pannu: I Was Replaced In Pati Patni Aur Woh; Kangana Ranaut Never Supported Me

      Shraddha Kapoor took to her official Twitter page and shared a throwback picture of the Indian soldiers with the National flag, along with a special message.

      Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, paid tribute to the martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas, by posting a special message on her Twitter page.

      Also Read:

      Randeep Hooda Cares For The Opinion Of Only Two People: His Father And Naseeruddin Shah

      AR Rahman On Getting Less Bollywood Films: There's A Whole Gang Working Against Me

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X