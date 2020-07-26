Kargil Vijay Diwas: Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda & Others Pay Tribute To Martyrs

India is celebrating the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the 21st year of the country's victory in the Kargil War of 1999 against Pakistan, today. The nation paid tribute to the brave soldiers who fought for us and their families, on this special day. When it comes to Bollywood, the popular faces of the industry including Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and so on took to their respective social media pages to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Taapsee Pannu took to her official Twitter page and shared a special message recalling how the entire nation used to sit in front of the TV to know if the war ended or not and if we redeemed our land or not.

21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2020

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story and posted a special message for the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War. 'A salute to the courage of our soldiers who protected our nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be remembered forever #KargilVijayDiwas', wrote the actress.

Randeep Hooda posted some special pictures that were clicked during his visit to Kargil War Memorial and posted a special message for the martyrs, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Siddharth Malhotra, the actor who is all set to play the real-life soldier Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming autobiographical war film Shershaah, took to his social media pages to pay tribute to all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. He also shared a special video dedicated to Captain Vikram Batra, along with the post.

Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hn5RfNE3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 26, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor took to her official Twitter page and shared a throwback picture of the Indian soldiers with the National flag, along with a special message.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, paid tribute to the martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas, by posting a special message on her Twitter page.

I bow down to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to ensure our safety 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas2020 #proudarmykid — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 26, 2020

