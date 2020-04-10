Karim Morani's Daughter Shaza Tests Negative After COVID-19 Diagnosis; Second Test Result Awaited

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani, recently tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. As per a report in Times Of India, she is responding to the treatment and has now tested negative for COVID-19. Shaza is awaiting the results of a second test, before she can be discharged from the hospital. Post that, she will be under home-quarantine for 14 days.

A Times Of India report quoted a source close to the family as saying, "Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home."

Shaza told India News, "Waiting for my second report. Till then, it's not accurate they said." She is currently admitted in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Her father, too, confirmed, "Yes, but she is still in the hospital." Shaza is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

After Shaza, her elder sister and actor Zoa Morani tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Both the Morani sisters had a travel history. While Shaza returned from Sri Lanka last month, Zoa travelled to Rajasthan. Shortly after, they developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, their father Karim Morani too, tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, Zoa took to her Instagram page to share an update on her health and wrote, "My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few.. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share details soon Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon."(sic)

She further added, "Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Drs , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time (don't know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands ..." (sic)

