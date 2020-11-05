Karishma Prakash Resigns From KWAN; Agency Says She Has Nothing To Do With Deepika Padukone

Publicist Karishma Prakash has resigned from KWAN and no longer represents Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Since reports emerged yesterday, the agency KWAN Talent Management Company has now confirmed the news with an official statement. Prakash later in the day was also seen arriving at the NCB office in Mumbai at 12:15 pm.

"Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represents, including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual. We would request media houses and reporters to incorporate this fact while reporting on this issue," said Vijay Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of KWAN, in the official statement.

According to reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently had issued a second summons to Deepika's former manager Karishma. Earlier, summons were sent to her parents' residence as well as her office, Kwan Talent Management, but she did not appear.

Prakash Was Reportedly Untraceable Karishma's name has emerged more than once in the drugs-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Meanwhile, the NCB has claimed that Karishma was said to be untraceable. It was also reported that the NCB searched Prakash's residence on October 27 and found 1.7 grams of Hashish and three vials of CBD oil. NCB Send Summons To Her Office And Residence Back in September, Deepika and Karishma both appeared before the NCB once for questioning. Apart from the two, NCB has also called in Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for questioning in connection with the drug-related case in Sushant's death probe. According to reports, the NCB has also seized the phones of the three actors and sent them to the forensic department. Ksrihma Appeared At The NCB Office On November 4 The NCB first began investigating after Enforcement Directorate (ED) found some alleged chats discussing drugs back in August, while investigating Sushant's death case. Reportedly, the CBI and ED are still probing the case.

