    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karisma Kapoor And Karan Johar Welcome Kareena Kapoor To Instagram: The Diva Is Here

      By
      |

      Kareena Kapoor for upcoming women's day celebration has shared a special treat for her fans. After years of asking the actress to make a social media debut, Kareena has finally given in and made her big debut on Instagram this Friday. She can be seen in an all-black fighter look.

      kareena kapoor

      Kareena has been welcomed on the photo-sharing platform with open arms by fans and other celebrities alike. While fans bombarded the comment section, sister Karisma took to her account and reshared her post. She captioned it as, "Brace yourselves @instagram She's here! @kareenakapoorkhan Welcome to the gram bebo"

      On the other hand, Filmmaker Karan Johar claimed the social media platform just got hot. "Instagram just got PHAT!!!! @kareenakapoorkhan is now on Instagram! The diva is here!!! "

      View this post on Instagram

      Welcome on Instagram Queen @kareenakapoorkhan ❤️❤️❤️

      A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:29pm PST

      Kareena, yesterday had teased her debut with a 'coming soon' post of a black cat running away. Today she shared her first official picture of herself and wrote, "The cat's out of the bag, #HelloInstagram". Incidentally, the post also has Kareena dressed in black with a cat as her earing. The picture comes from the actress's recent photoshoot for Puma India.

      Fans are eager to see what the actress will be sharing with the fans in terms of work, behind the scenes, personal life and clips with Taimur. The account has already reached 558k followers since the first post.

      On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium releasing on March 13, 2020. She will also be seen alongside Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha scheduled to hit theatres in Christmas 2020.

      Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Her Instagram Debut As A Rebel In Black

      Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Rajkumar Hirani's Next!

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X