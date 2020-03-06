Karisma Kapoor And Karan Johar Welcome Kareena Kapoor To Instagram: The Diva Is Here

Kareena Kapoor for upcoming women's day celebration has shared a special treat for her fans. After years of asking the actress to make a social media debut, Kareena has finally given in and made her big debut on Instagram this Friday. She can be seen in an all-black fighter look.

Kareena has been welcomed on the photo-sharing platform with open arms by fans and other celebrities alike. While fans bombarded the comment section, sister Karisma took to her account and reshared her post. She captioned it as, "Brace yourselves @instagram She's here! @kareenakapoorkhan Welcome to the gram bebo"

On the other hand, Filmmaker Karan Johar claimed the social media platform just got hot. "Instagram just got PHAT!!!! @kareenakapoorkhan is now on Instagram! The diva is here!!! "

Kareena, yesterday had teased her debut with a 'coming soon' post of a black cat running away. Today she shared her first official picture of herself and wrote, "The cat's out of the bag, #HelloInstagram". Incidentally, the post also has Kareena dressed in black with a cat as her earing. The picture comes from the actress's recent photoshoot for Puma India.

Fans are eager to see what the actress will be sharing with the fans in terms of work, behind the scenes, personal life and clips with Taimur. The account has already reached 558k followers since the first post.

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium releasing on March 13, 2020. She will also be seen alongside Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha scheduled to hit theatres in Christmas 2020.

