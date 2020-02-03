Karisma Kapoor Dances With Daughter At Armaan Jain's Sangeet

Actor Armaan Jain is all set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Last week the two celebrated Mehendi ceremony with friends and family and ended the week with the sangeet ceremony. Sister Karisma Kapoor who was also present at the pre-wedding festivities shared some glimpses from the event.

Reportedly the sangeet ceremony took place at St Regis in Mumbai on Sunday evening. While sharing a family picture Karisma wrote, "Only love. #weddingdiaries #family." Along with the actress, the bride and groom, Anissa and Armaan can also be seen mid pose in the picture.

View this post on Instagram Only love ❤️ #weddingdiaries #family A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 2, 2020 at 9:59pm PST

Karisma later also shared picture of her look for the night. She was seen sporting a red and gold Raw Mango salwar kameez paired with heavy earrings. Take a look:

Inside videos of the sangeet ceremony were also shared on social media by guests present at the event. While videos shows Karisma dancing alongside daughter and the bride and the groom, one of the videos also showed Anissa performing to the song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho with her family.

Some of the other celebrities who were present at the event were Anissa's cousin and actress Kiara Advani, Shweta Nanda, and business tycoon Anil Ambani and his wife and former actor Tina Ambani.

Armaan and Anissa have been in relationship for seven years before Armaan proposed to her in July last year. He later shared the news with his fans on social media. On the work front, Armaan made his Bollywood debut with 2014 release, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and has also worked as an assistant director for films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Student of the Year.

