Karisma Kapoor On Kissing Scene With Aamir Khan In Raja Hindustani: We Were Shivering Between Takes

Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan's 1996 romantic drama Raja Hindustani was a blockbuster film. The two were much appreciated for their chemistry, and a particular kissing scene between them became a major talking point.

Contrary to what people thought of the scene, Karisma says that it was actually very grueling to shoot. They shot the scene in the cold for three days, by the end of which, she and Aamir were eager to get it over with.

Talking to film critic Rajeev Masand in an interview, Karisma said about the scene, "We have been through grueling circumstances. People say, 'oh, that kiss' and all, but what we have gone through that shoot for three days... In Ooty, in February... we were like, kab khatam ho raha hai yeh kiss scene (when is this kiss scene getting over)!"

She continued, "It was freezing cold with storm fans and freezing cold water. We have worked in those circumstances from 7 till 6 in the evening, shivering away between takes. So that was a different era of, I think, working in those kinds of circumstances."

In Raja Hindustani, Karisma plays the part of a rich heiress who falls in love with taxi driver (Aamir).

Karisma has returned to acting after a number of years, this time making her debut on a web series titled Mentalhood. Created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by ALTBalaji, Mentalhood also stars Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. The show premieres on March 11.

Aamir is currently busy shooting his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled for a Christmas release this year.

